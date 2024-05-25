Current WWE champions at ringside for major event; seen heckling fellow stars

Two popular WWE Superstars have been spotted in the crowd during WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in Saudi Arabia. The premium live event aired live today and a new champion has already been crowned.

WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) were not in action at King and Queen of the Ring. However, the popular duo took to Instagram during the event to share that they were in the crowd. Austin Theory claimed that they were surrounded by some of the ugliest people in the world on Grayson Waller's Instagram story. You can check out the video by clicking here.

"We are surrounded by the ugliest people ever. Do you want to see?" said Theory.

Waller and Theory in the crowd during King and Queen of the Ring.

The duo then spotted DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) sitting in the front row as well. Grayson Waller called the duo "dorks" and laughed at them on his Instagram story. He then panned the camera over to reveal The Street Profits and B-Fab in the crowd as well.

"Look at these two dorks," said Waller.

Waller pokes fun at DIY in the crowd.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory became champions last month at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see how long they can hold onto the title on SmackDown.

