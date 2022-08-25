"The Big Show was immature" - Current WWE personality heavily criticizes Paul Wight for his lack of willingness

Bruce Prichard heavily criticized Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show, for his lack of willingness back in the day.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard claimed that The Big Show was quite immature at the time.

According to Prichard, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion didn't fit the certain criteria that they were looking for back then in a "giant" who they wanted to be on top.

"The Big Show was immature at that time and he felt that he was a giant... and that was enough. We needed more. We needed a working giant, we wanted a giant and an attraction that wanted to be on top and be willing to do whatever it took to get there," said Bruce Prichard [From 33:30 to 33:52]

Bruce Prichard also discussed how Paul Wight aka The Big Show got heat on himself backstage

During the same conversation on Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard claimed that Paul Wight got massive backstage heat on himself due to certain reasons.

According to the 59-year-old, Wight was not in the best of shapes in terms of cardio and wasn't working hard.

"You know Big Show had his moments, let's just say that and there were times that Big Show would try to endear himself to everyone and sometimes he would do more harm than good in his effort. But Show did not come back in the best cardio shape, he was not really working as hard as he could have to improve. If you wanna improve, you watch the best and leaving early, doing things like that," said Prichard.

In addition, Prichard stated that the former WWE star should've observed other superstars and noticed what they were doing right and wrong. Prichard added:

"Don't endear yourself, it doesn't endear yourself to the office, it doesn't endear yourself to other talent. Because if you want to learn, you want to sit there and you want to watch and see what everybody on top is doing right and what they are doing wrong and learn every single night."

Wight is currently a part of the AEW roster after signing with the company back in 2021 and departing WWE in the process.

