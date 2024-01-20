Current WWE RAW star was nearly forced into retirement recently after a scary medical situation

A popular WWE Superstar has recently revealed that he was close to a premature retirement during his spell out injured last year.

Wrestlers get injured a lot, usually taking time off to recover. However, when there are setbacks in the process, things get challenging. That is precisely what happened to R-Truth after he underwent surgery for his torn quadriceps. He got the injury during a match against Grayson Waller on a November 2022 episode of NXT.

During an interview with Fightful, Truth revealed his career nearly ended during rehab for the injury. He developed a knee infection that turned into "MRSA, staph, their brothers and their sisters and cousins."

R-Truth further revealed that he had a hole in his knee and wasn't even able to bend it for three months before things got better. The WWE veteran feared he may never wrestle again but managed to get back through discipline and perseverance.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, he pushed through. WWE is a better place when Truth is around, as evidenced by his current run as a "member" of The Judgment Day. The 54-time 24/7 Champion is among the most entertaining superstars on the entire roster.

R-Truth in The Judgment Day: Will WWE pull the trigger?

While he identifies as a member of the group and WWE themselves have changed up The Judgment Day's look to accommodate him, R-Truth isn't quite an official member. However, things may change if he continues to earn good money by selling the group's merchandise.

Each member, except for JD McDonagh, has received their cut of the earnings. Damian Priest, in particular, has had progressive interactions with Truth. He even showed concern for him after hitting him with the South of Heaven on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps R-Truth may help Priest successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract. That would firmly put him in The Judgment Day's good books, with Tom and Nick Mysterio among the most thrilled of them all.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.