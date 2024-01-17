Watch: Finn Balor and "Tom & Nick" Mysterio get their cut from R-Truth's merchandise sales

The Judgment Day might as well confirm R-Truth's inclusion into the group after Finn Balor and "Tom & Nick" Mysterio got a bunch of cash on WWE RAW.

R-Truth recently reportedly knocked off CM Punk atop the T-shirt sales list due to his in-demand Judgment Day merchandise. WWE took advantage of the storyline's popularity and introduced some new T-shirt designs last week.

The boost in sales was acknowledged on Monday's episode of RAW in North Little Rock, Arkansas. R-Truth gave Damian Priest his cut, seemingly diffusing the tension heading into their tag team match later that night.

Ahead of his tag team match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor alongside The Miz, R-Truth gave Balor and Dom their cut from merchandise sales. The Awesome Truth was unsuccessful in defeating the champions.

Balor recently posted a video of him and Mysterio counting the money from their cut from R-Truth's merchandise sales.

Here's the video of the hilarious segment:

The flow of cash also appeared to have softened Balor's stance on R-Truth's place in the Judgment Day. Finn and Mysterio might have been too busy counting their money since Priest came out alone in the main event of RAW.

Señor Money in the Bank didn't have backup when Drew McIntyre showed up to stop his cash-in. The two men brawl ahead of their one-on-one matchup on next week's episode of the red brand.

Who are next in line to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor?

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship three times since winning the titles for the second time on the October 16, 2023, episode of RAW. But which team will be challenging the champions next?

It seems like #DIY is next in line after Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa beat Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on Monday. The former NXT Tag Team Champions have built enough momentum to challenge Priest and Balor to a title match.

The focus of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions is divided with Priest looking to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and inflict pain on Drew McIntyre. Balor, on the other hand, wants The Judgment Day to thrive as a group and get back to their dominant ways.

Where do you think the R-Truth-Judgment Day storyline is going after the latest episode of RAW? Share your answers in the comments section below.

