Current WWE RAW Superstar was allegedly in regular touch with Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo secretly worked as a consultant for USA Network between 2020 and 2022, and the former WWE writer recently confirmed that he was in touch with Elias during that phase as he pitched ideas for the RAW Superstar.

Elias has had a topsy-turvy ride in his career as he experimented with Ezekiel's gimmick before returning to his original character not too long ago. The 34-year-old star spent a long time away from TV before he was brought back during Vince McMahon's regime.

Vince Russo has always been a big fan of Elias' work and said he regularly spoke to him before his return. Russo proposed multiple creative plans for Elias, as he noted below during this week's Legion of RAW:

"Elias and I, not since his return, prior to his return. We went back and forth a lot creatively, and I pitched Elias a lot of stuff that he really, really, really liked," revealed Vince Russo. "And it's really good stuff because he is a very, very talented guy." [23:00 - 23:28]

Vince Russo on WWE's reaction to his pitches for Elias

While Russo was eager to help improve Elias' standing in WWE, his creative suggestions weren't well-received by Vince McMahon.

The outspoken wrestling personality submitted a detailed plan for Elias to USA Network officials, but WWE didn't seem too interested in it as Russo felt it was beyond their understanding.

Russo didn't believe WWE had changed much since Triple H came to power, as he briefly even criticized Otis and Chad Gable's on-screen act and highlighted the issues with the company's product.

"We laid out pages and pages for Elias to the USA Network. Just great, great, great creative. It's above what they can comprehend, bro. Look at Otis and Gable. The whole gimmick is 'shoosh.' That's it, bro, that's what they're bringing to the table, 'shoosh.' That's it. Bro, this is the level of creative that we're talking about." [24:18 - 25:00]

Elias has been in the promotion since 2014 and has appeared on the main roster for nearly five years.

What are your thoughts on his run? Let us know in the comments section below.

