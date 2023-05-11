Current WWE star backs Edge to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Will Edge leave Night of Champions as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion? A certain SmackDown Superstar believes that he will.

A tournament to crown a WWE World Heavyweight Champion began this week across Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, featuring six men from each brand battling it out to earn the right to be called a champion once again.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins emerged from the RAW side this week as one challenger and awaits what will go down this Friday on SmackDown to determine his opponent in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

SmackDown Superstar Shotzi was a guest on today's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her picks on the SmackDown side of the world title tournament this week, not only did Shotzi pick The Rated-R Superstar to come out of Friday as the ultimate winner, she picked him to win the entire tournament.

"I'm going with Edge, sorry AJ," Shotzi said. [When asked about the other triple threat match] "I'm going with Sheamus. [When asked who will win between Edge and Sheamus] Edge! Edge wins everything!"

Is AJ Styles ready to take on Edge and Rey Mysterio this Friday night on SmackDown?

While Shotzi believes The Rated-R Superstar is a lock on SmackDown this week, it's clear that AJ Styles doesn't share her opinion.

During today's episode, Styles was asked about his triple threat match this Friday night, and while he had high praise for Rey Mysterio, he made it clear that he hasn't forgotten what the former world champion has done to him in recent years.

"Listen no doubt those two guys are legends no doubt about it. Rey Mysterio, I have so much respect for him and what he's done," AJ Styles said. "I mean heck, you could say that a lot of us that are doing what we're doing today on the biggest stage of them all looked at Rey Mysterio and thought that's who we want to be like. Now as far as Edge is concerned, I haven't forgotten what he's done. I'm not saying that he's still on that same course, he's definitely getting better but I haven't forgotten what he done. So to say that I don't want to hit him hard, that'd be a lie. So it's coming, but it's kind of like a receipt that he deserves."

