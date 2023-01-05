Current WWE star has four-word reaction to Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) confrontation with KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17

WWE Superstar Xia Li recently reacted to Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) confrontation with KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion entered the squared circle for the first time since walking out of WWE last May. Mone confronted KAIRI after the latter's match against Tam Nakano.

After a brief interaction between the two, the former Sasha Banks attacked KAIRI before challenging her for the IWGP Women's Championship at the Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18.

The moment between the two former WWE stars caught the attention of wrestlers and fans all around the world. Xia Li also took to Twitter to reflect on the historic moment. Here's what she had to say:

"Omg! I’m so excited," Xia tweeted.

Former WWE star commented on Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) love for pro wrestling

Mercedes Mone is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of the current generation. The match between her and Bayley on NXT in 2015 is regarded as one of the greatest female matches ever and raised the standard for women's wrestling.

Sasha Banks was able to emulate similar success on the main roster as she won the RAW Women's Championship five times, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team title thrice during her stint with the company.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful It was a hell of a run for Sasha Banks in WWE. It was a hell of a run for Sasha Banks in WWE. https://t.co/spCZHAl7ZZ

During a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, former WWE Superstar disclosed that the Blueprint aspires to be as great as legends like Stone Cold, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan.

"She didn't get into wrestling just to get into wrestling. She got into wrestling to make a difference. Not just women's wrestling, but for all of wrestling. She wanted to be looked at in the same light as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan or The Rock," said Harwood. [H/T: Fightful]

Mercedes Mone kickstarted a new phase in her career at Wrestle Kingdon 17. She was seen in a wrestling ring for the first time since infamously walking out of the Stamford-based promotion last year due to issues with the company's creative team.

Did you like Mercedes Mone's NJPW debut? Sound off below, and let us know!

Poll : 0 votes