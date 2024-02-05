Current WWE star is as good as Shawn Michaels, DDP says (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. According to Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is just as good as the NXT booker from an in-ring perspective.

Rollins has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars since debuting on the main roster in 2012. Although it has not yet been made official, The Visionary looks set to defend his title against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP praised Rhodes while reflecting on his own appearance at the Royal Rumble press conference:

"When Cody opened up the press conference, he talked about some of the things people [disliked], the mustache Cody Rhodes and Stardust. All those transitions, there was a lot of really bad transitions of Diamond Dallas Page! Without question. But learn from each one of those. Cody going away and making a major impact on the wrestling industry, him and Tony Khan really taking it and building what AEW would be, and then leaving and coming back home." [8:01 – 8:54]

In 2022, Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. Discussing those previous battles, DDP claimed Rollins' WWE performances are on a par with Michaels:

"To come back home, to have those matches that he [Cody Rhodes] had with Seth, and the last one with a torn pec. Seth Rollins, I gotta put him up there with Shawn Michaels. I mean, he's that good. And Cody and him just stole it. Every night they stole it. And [for Cody Rhodes] to go through and win the Rumble last year, to me that was like destiny, but sometimes that gets swept away, and there's a reason for that because it's gonna be even better the second time." [8:55 – 9:38]

Watch the video above to hear DDP explain how Rhodes' popularity can help WWE move in a positive direction following the allegations against Vince McMahon.

DDP is proud of Cody Rhodes' WWE Royal Rumble success

A year on from his 2023 Royal Rumble victory, Cody Rhodes outlasted 29 other superstars this year to win the match for the second time.

DDP, a long-time friend of the Rhodes family, believes The American Nightmare's win was made even more special because it took place in Florida. Cody Rhodes' late father Dusty appeared regularly in Eddie Graham's Championship Wrestling from Florida in the 1970s.

"Now to come back and win the Rumble twice, which we know only three other juggernauts have done – Hogan, Shawn Michaels, just talked about him, and Stone Cold Steve Austin," DDP continued. "The bottom line is, now there's four. And to actually win the Rumble in Rhodes country, where Eddie Graham is the guy, Florida Championship Wrestling, Dusty was his protégé." [9:39 – 10:13]

Rhodes initially made it clear he wanted to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, the much-anticipated match no longer looks likely to happen following The Rock's appearance on SmackDown.

