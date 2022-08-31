"Not my choice" - 37-year-old WWE star on possibly working with Brock Lesnar

Former United States Champion Happy Corbin recently commented on whether he has ever considered working with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest names in the entire wrestling business today, as he's a major box office attraction. He has shared the ring with many renowned stars during his career, including Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, John Cena, and The Rock. He recently headlined SummerSlam 2022 in a losing effort for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns.

Current SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter. When a fan asked him about possibly working with Brock Lesnar, he said he would definitely consider it, but the decision is not up to him.

"Not my choice but defn [definitely] would," wrote Corbin.

Brock Lesnar's recent run in WWE has been memorable

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise return to the company at SummerSlam last year, where he confronted Roman Reigns after the latter's match against John Cena. He introduced the fans to his new cowboy gimmick, which saw him dressed as a lumberjack, sporting a ponytail, and playing a babyface.

He and The Tribal Chief had a lengthy feud which culminated at The Biggest Party of the Summer several weeks ago. Lesnar challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match at the event. Reigns got the victory with the help of The Usos after Lesnar lopsided the ring with a bulldozer.

The two men previously faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where they unified the WWE and Universal Titles in a match that Reigns won.

Lesnar is being advertised for WrestleMania 39, which will take place in April next year. It'll be interesting to see whether he will compete at an upcoming event before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

