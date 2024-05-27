Current WWE star provides major health update; set for same treatment as Sheamus and Rey Mysterio

A popular WWE Superstar has provided a major health update, revealing that she was set to undergo the same treatment that the likes of Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Adam Copeland, and others went through. The person in question is Shotzi, who disclosed that she was all set to undergo stem cell therapy for her back issues.

Shotzi has been absent from WWE since she injured her knee during a match against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Title on February 13th. The 32-year-old star was also supposed to participate in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton before her torn ACL ruled her out of action. Now, Shotzi has provided a major update amid his hiatus.

She recently took to her Instagram account to reveal that she was in Mexico to undergo stem cell therapy for her back issues. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion also added that she was eager to step back inside the ring.

"In Mexico to finally get the stem cells I have been wanting since I hurt my back 2 and 1/2 years ago! Realizing that my knee injury is giving me the opportunity to finally heal my back has been a huge silver lining. Thank you @rejuvstem Thank you Universe. I am forever grateful. Here is to wrestling pain free when I come back! But first coconuts and cenotes!" wrote Shotzi.

For those unaware, popular WWE names like Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Adam "Edge" Copeland have also opted for stem cell therapy in the past.

WWE Superstar MVP also underwent stem cell therapy recently

A few days back, MVP gave an update on his health, revealing that he had traveled all the way to Mexico to undergo stem cell therapy. He added that he opted for the treatment as he wanted to get inside the ring before quitting the business for good.

"I'm getting ready for my stem cell therapy trip to Mexico. Getting my body ready. I want to wrestle a bit more before I hang them up for good! 🤔 What do you think?" wrote MVP.

MVP last wrestled for WWE back in July 2022, where he teamed up with Omos to take on The Street Profits in a tag team match on RAW.