Current WWE star reveals frustration on account of working through injury

A popular WWE Superstar recently discussed his situation, disclosing that he is currently working through injury.

On WWE SmackDown, Grayson Waller has managed to establish a name for himself within a short period of time.

Before making his in-ring debut opposite WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Madison Square Garden on the July 7 edition of the blue brand, he introduced his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect to the viewers. This was to keep him on television while he could recover from the broken leg suffered back in April.

“I got the talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect which is huge right now. I’m having so many big stars and maybe if I didn’t get hurt, that wouldn’t have happened and it’s just been something I’m pushing through," Waller revealed on Sporting News Australia.

The 33-year-old continued discussing his recovery and expressed that although he finds it frustrating he can still see the potential.

"Even now, I don’t think I’m 100 percent. I think I’m maybe 85 percent, which is frustrating but for me, I just see that as potential. If this is what I’m doing at 85 percent, imagine six months in Australia when I’m 100 percent, everything feels good and then I’m getting to perform. I’d be really worried if I stood across from Grayson Waller at Elimination Chamber because it’s not gonna go well.” [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Will Grayson Waller's desire come to fruition at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

On the Roasted podcast during WrestleMania season earlier this year, Grayson Waller disclosed that he hopes to convert the United States Championship into the Australian Championship if he wins it.

"The one thought I did have, which would be a beautiful thing, is if I could win the United States Champion in Australia and then convert that championship into the Australian Championship. That would be a beautiful thing. I see that American flag, and it doesn’t excite me. It doesn’t rep me. I don’t want to have it as the US belt, I want to turn it into the Australian Championship. That’s my plan.” [H/T Fightful Select]

This is not out of the realm of possibility as the title is currently in the possession of Rey Mysterio and the LWO, with Santos Escobar hoping to dethrone the WWE Hall of Famer this Friday night.

Furthermore, the brashmouth Aussie has found a new tag team partner in the form of former US Champion, Austin Theory, on WWE SmackDown.

