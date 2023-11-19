Current WWE star says his wife loved being 'stalked' by Kurt Angle: "That was a great time for me"

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently revealed that his wife Sharmell enjoyed their controversial storyline with Kurt Angle in 2005.

Eighteen years ago, Booker T feuded with The Olympic Gold Medalist in the Stamford-based company. The storyline saw Angle becoming obsessed with Booker's wife, Hall of Famer Sharmell. He stalked her and even claimed to want to get intimate with her.

During a recent appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Booker T revealed how he and his wife felt about the controversial storyline.

"I've heard Kurt talk about that and I know it wasn't one of his greatest moments or greatest angles that he enjoyed participating in just because of the way the angle was built. But my thing is, man, I've always looked at this business like Hollywood. I've always looked at this business as Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet, Phantom of the Opera. I always looked at it that way. And Kurt did such a hell of a job being a stalker. I mean, like freaking Freddy Krueger or something [laughs]," he said.

The WWE NXT color commentator added:

"I'm serious, man. So, Sharmell, she loved that angle. It was great TV. It really was. And for me, when you're doing stuff like that, you gotta be all in. You gotta really buy in and live it. Kurt lived it. I lived it. That's what pisses me off with Charles Robinson. We didn't get a chance to really finish it like we wanted to. But, no, man, that was a great time for me. And working with Kurt at that time, I think both of us can attest that the fans were loving what was going on at that time." [32:40 - 33:51]

How did a referee's botch end the WWE storyline?

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show two years ago, The Olympic Gold Medalist revealed more details about his storyline with Booker T and Sharmell. He disclosed that he was not comfortable doing the angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained how the storyline ended prematurely after referee Charles Robinson accidentally pinned him in his second match against Booker.

"I was in the ring when I actually got pinned when I wasn't supposed to. That was horrible, it was my program with Booker T when I was stalking his wife or whatever and Booker T beat me the first match and I was supposed to beat him the second match and we were going to have a rubber match, the third match. During the second match Charles Robinson pinned me by accident and we never got to a third match because Booker won the first two. It ended our program quickly," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

