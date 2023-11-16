"I'm not sure if somebody didn't like it" - Ex-WWE star on his 'romance' with Stephanie McMahon ending abruptly

WWE Hall of Famer recently reflected on his on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon, disclosing that he does not know why it ended abruptly.

The Olympic gold medalist featured in several historic storylines during his first stint in WWE. One of his most popular angles saw him getting into a love triangle with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in 2000. Although Angle and The Billion Dollar Princess had significant chemistry on-screen, their kayfabe romance seemingly ended abruptly.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer mentioned that he thought his storyline with Stephanie would continue for longer. He pointed out that he did not know why the company ended it.

"You know, she was kind of my manager, but there was like a romance going on. And I don't know why it came to an abrupt end. I'm not sure if somebody didn't like it or, you know, I don't really know. But I thought we were gonna continue on, especially knowing that Vince [McMahon] knew that I was going to be world champion in the next couple [of] months. You know, I thought that we would continue on, but it didn't happen." [1:43 - 2:10]

Stephanie McMahon once admitted to having a crush on Triple H's close friend. Check out the story here.

Kurt Angle believes his on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon affected his WWE career

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about his storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H during a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session. He explained how the program positively affected his WWE career.

The Olympic gold medalist claimed the storyline set the tone for his early career and elevated him to a top star instead of a mid-carder.

"That angle is what set the tone for me. If that angle did not occur, I probably would have been mid-card for another two years. It's amazing what storylines can do. (...) It was a different time, but if I didn't have that angle with Stephanie and Triple H, and if we didn't succeed with that angle, I don't know if I would have had the success that I had early on." [H/T: Prowrestlingstories]

Expand Tweet

"She's got two huge passions" - When Triple H candidly revealed what attracted him to Stephanie McMahon. Check out the story here.

Please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer