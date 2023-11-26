Current WWE star takes a shot at CM Punk

Less than 24 hours after his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, a current star seemingly took a shot at CM Punk on social media.

The team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton successfully defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match. There was plenty of speculation that Punk would return at the event in his hometown of Chicago.

As the camera panned out of the ring and the show was about to end, Living Colour's Cult of Personality suddenly sounded. The fans inside the Allstate Arena erupted as Punk made his first WWE appearance since walking out of the company in 2014.

While most fans are happy to see him back in WWE, there are reports about some talent being upset that CM Punk is back. Kayla Braxton might be one of them since she appeared to have taken a shot at the two-time WWE Champion on X/Twitter.

"I guess the grass is greener over here, huh?" Braxton wrote.

Braxton alluded to Punk's promo during his feud with MJF in AEW last year. The Second City Saint took a shot at WWE back then, as well as their WrestleMania 38 Buy 3, Get 1 special promo. With the 45-year-old star now back in the Stamford-based company, it seems like the grass is really greener there.

Triple H comments on CM Punk's return

In the post-Survivor Series press conference, Triple H discussed the return of CM Punk and how the deal came together quickly.

The Chief Content Officer of WWE also pointed out that every person is different as they grow older, noting what happened in the past is still the past.

"Everybody grows. Everybody changes. I'm a different person, he's a different person, this is a different company. We're all on the same even starting ground," Triple H said. [H/T Cageside Seasts]

According to PW Insider, Punk will be on RAW this Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, to have his first promo in WWE since 2014.

