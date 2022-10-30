Current WWE star has a two-word response to Shinsuke Nakamura stepping through the forbidden door

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has taken to Twitter to react to the recent match announcement involving Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta.

It was recently announced that The King of Strong Style would be returning to Japan for the first time since 2016. Nakamura will be taking on fellow Japanese wrestling legend and WCW veteran The Great Muta in this much-awaited appearance. What's even more historic is that the match is set to take place outside of WWE, with the well-known Japanese pro-wrestling promotion NOAH.

Now, former WWE King of the Ring, Xavier Woods, has taken to social media to react to the match announcement. On his official Twitter account, the New Day member responded to a tweet from Shinsuke Nakamura's official account, which reiterated the announcement made by Pro Wrestling Noah. In his caption, Woods seemed ready to watch the history-making match, which he expressed with his use of caps lock.

"let’s.... GOOOOOOOOOOOOO" he said

The match is set to take place at Pro Wrestling Noah's The New Year 2023 show on January 1st, 2023. It will take place from the legendary Nippon Budokan venue in Tokyo, Japan.

Xavier Woods wasn't the only WWE Superstar to tweet about Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Great Muta

The former King Woods was not the only person to tweet about the upcoming NJPW dream match.

Monday Night RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali has also taken to the social media platform to react to the match announcement. Real-life Adeel Alam replied to an announcement tweet on the official Pro Wrestling NOAH Twitter page. In his caption, he simply said 'holy.'

The upcoming Nakamura match was announced as one of The Great Muta's final in-ring contests, with the wrestling legend set to turn 60 in late 2022.

