Current WWE stars have contacted him, says Vince Russo  (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has claimed that he is still asked for advice from current WWE Superstars, something which he is glad to give.

The former WWE writer certainly has his fair share of experience in the pro wrestling business. His contributions to WWE during the height of the Attitude Era are nothing to be scoffed at. However, it should be noted that the present-day scene in the Stamford-based promotion is not to his liking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran discussed his disapproval of certain presentation styles for WWE's stars. He stated that he was still in touch with several names on the current roster.

"This would be hard for a lot of people to believe. You know bro, I hear from people on the current roster, wanting to talk about character work, sending me promos, critiquing the promos. And like that kinda keeps me in it knowing, you know what bro, there are still some people out there that really care about the true art of [professional wrestling], and I will help those people all day long." [12:45 onwards]

Vince Russo has also commented on the feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins in WWE

While Punk seems destined to win the Royal Rumble this year, Vince Russo believes it may actually be Seth Rollins who will successfully defend his title against the Best in the World.

Speaking on another episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer stated:

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they're gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro," said Russo. [2:01 onwards]

Whether Punk will be able to bag the World Heavyweight title or not is something only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive video.