Current WWE stars say CM Punk "is a b*tch to work with," claims former US Champion

A former United States Champion recently made a huge claim about what some stars on the current WWE roster think about CM Punk. The name in question is none other than Matt Riddle.

Throughout his wrestling career, CM Punk has been a part of multiple controversies. Several people have claimed in the past that The Best in the World wasn't easy to work with. However, since his return to WWE in 2023, things have completely changed for the better, as many of Punk's co-workers, including his boss Triple H, have nothing but praise for his backstage attitude.

During a recent interview on TMZ Sports, former United States Champion Matt Riddle claimed that he had friends on WWE's current roster who still believe that CM Punk was not easy to work with.

Riddle added that he believed if Punk wasn't generating a huge amount for TKO, he wouldn't be in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I have good friends on the roster that still say he’s a b*tch to work with. If he didn’t generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn’t be there. And kudos to him. Kudos to him. The guy packs an arena. He sells tickets. He sells merchandise. And when you’re looking at WWE, especially with TKO, I don’t think they care about anything else. They go, 'What do you want to get paid? You bring on this much value. Okay, good,'" he said.

Riddle also mentioned that he did not have anything against Punk, but he still believed that the latter isn't good inside the squared circle.

"And right now, hats off to him. He’s killing it. He’s wrestling. He’s staying active. He’s staying busy, and his fans seem to love it. So, I have no ill will towards the man. I just don’t think he’s, well, good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him," he added. [From 22:00 - 22:45]

Check out the interview below:

Vince Russo isn't a fan of CM Punk's current run in WWE

During Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed CM Punk was the "most overrated" wrestler he had ever seen.

Russo added that he wasn't a fan of Punk's in-ring work and believed a lot of wrestlers can cut a good promo similar to The Best in the World.

"Just seeing this run and what he's done on this run, to me, this guy may be the most overrated wrestler I think I've ever seen. I've watched this whole run, and...I'm being serious, I don't know what I'm seeing that's special about that guy. He can cut a good promo. Ok? A lot of people can cut good promos. I don't think he's a great worker, like I said, he's a lot older now, he's gone through a lot of injuries, I understand that. I'm just basing that on the guy in the shows I see every week."

CM Punk will be in action against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Punk at the event.

