64-year-old legend calls CM Punk the most overrated wrestler he has ever seen (Exclusive)

According to a 64-year-old wrestling legend, CM Punk is the most overrated wrestler that he has seen in his life. This is based on his current run from 2023 onwards.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked former World Champion EC3 and 64-year-old ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about CM Punk's character. Russo, in particular, was very critical about it, notably having only seen his post-2023 run and not his initial 2006 to 2014 run.

Vince Russo said that, based on what he had seen, CM Punk is the most overrated wrestler out there. He explained, saying:

"Just seeing this run and what he's done on this run, to me, this guy may be the most overrated wrestler I think I've ever seen. I've watched this whole run, and...I'm being serious, I don't know what I'm seeing that's special about that guy. He can cut a good promo. Ok? A lot of people can cut good promos. I don't think he's a great worker, like I said, he's a lot older now, he's gone through a lot of injuries, I understand that. I'm just basing that on the guy in the shows I see every week." (0:54-1:52)

You can watch the full video below:

CM Punk will get another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris

CM Punk and LA Knight picked up where they left off on RAW this week, as it was Punk's interference in the main event of August 4 that led to LA Knight not becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. There was a big name notably absent, i.e, 'Main Event' Jey Uso, and he returned this week to make a difference, momentarily.

Adam Pearce made a blockbuster announcement: that Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against three men, namely Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk.

Following this, it was pandemonium as LA Knight and Punk finally snapped at each other after more than a week of tension between them. This allowed The Vision to swoop in and take out all three men, including Jey Uso, as they stood tall once again.

The Fatal-Four-Way match could be the headliner for Clash in Paris 2025. In terms of star power, not many bouts can match it, but even then, it's shaping up to be quite an incredible card. While it isn't official yet, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre looks like the direction for the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown, and if made official, that too could be a headliner for the big show in France.

