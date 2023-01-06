Current WWE Superstar has creative control, Eric Bischoff confirms

Eric Bischoff worked as the WWE SmackDown Executive Director between June 2019 and October 2019. During that time, he had first-hand experience of Brock Lesnar's creative freedom behind the scenes.

Over the years, several stories have been told about Lesnar's input into his own storylines. WWE producer Road Dogg revealed last year that The Beast Incarnate did not want to face Jinder Mahal in 2017. Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, has also spoken about his former opponent altering match finishes.

On the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff confirmed that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has a big say in his creative direction. He also responded to people who accused him of being too lenient with wrestlers' demands during his time as WCW President:

"Anybody that buys into the narrative that I let talent run creative [in WCW] and I gave everybody creative control, let me tell you something, Brock Lesnar has creative control!" Bischoff said. "And he exercises the hell out of it, like the hell out of it!" [34:58 – 35:14]

Lesnar is currently involved in a long-running storyline with Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty won their first singles match against each other at the 2022 Royal Rumble last January. In November 2022, Lesnar was victorious in the rematch at Crown Jewel.

Eric Bischoff's view of Brock Lesnar's WWE match with Kofi Kingston

On October 4, 2019, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston in an eight-second match on the first SmackDown episode on FOX.

Although Eric Bischoff was initially hired to oversee SmackDown's creative direction, he did not make key storyline decisions:

"No, you can't," Bischoff replied when asked if he can be blamed for Kingston's defeat. "I had nothing to do with that one. I was as shocked as everybody else." [34:33 – 34:39]

The abrupt end to Kingston's six-month title reign was widely viewed as disappointing by fans. The New Day member was one of WWE's most popular superstars at the time.

