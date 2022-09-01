Current WWE Superstar expresses interest in facing Booker T in a dream match

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin has admitted that he would like to face Booker T in a dream match.

Booker is a six-time world champion across WCW and WWE. He built a legendary career in both singles and tag team divisions, eventually earning himself two WWE Hall of Fame inductions. Although he hasn't officially retired, Booker has only competed sporadically in the last decade, mostly for his own indie promotion.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Baron Corbin answered a host of questions. Twitter user @JaydenB149 asked which retired wrestler he would like to work with. Without elaborating much, the former WWE United States Champion simply tagged Booker in answer to the question.

Check out Corbin's response below:

Corbin was recently in a feud with WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. The two men competed in a match at this year's SummerSlam, which McAfee ended up winning.

In recent weeks, the former US Champion has been facing Ricochet at live events. The two even crossed paths in a singles match on SmackDown recently.

What did Booker T have to say in regards to a WWE return?

Booker T has admitted that he isn't looking to get back in a WWE ring anytime soon. However, he remains open to the idea of doing so if the company asks him to.

The former world champion made his return to in-ring action earlier this year at his Reality of Wrestling promotion. He competed in a 10-man tag team match.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that his return to in-ring action meant a lot to him, as it was for his promotion. He said:

“You’ve heard me say it many times, man, I have no itch to scratch or anything like that. Stepping back in the ring is not something I’m looking to do. I always said if WWE was to ask me to come back I’ll do it, but it’ll only be for the check. But to do it for Reality Of Wrestling, a company that I built with my own two hands … It meant a lot, and it’s special to see the guys around the wrestling community respond to, there again, not a WWE show, but a Reality of Wrestling show. It just makes the world see Reality of Wrestling in a different light,"

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

@BookerT5x Former two-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made his return and wrestled a match for Reality of Wrestling, and he looks in tremendous shape Former two-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made his return and wrestled a match for Reality of Wrestling, and he looks in tremendous shape 🔥 @BookerT5x https://t.co/uuRSDvopab

A match between Happy Corbin and Booker T seems quite unlikely at the moment, but one certainly cannot rule out the possibility.

Check out: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell