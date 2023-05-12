Current WWE Superstar fires up a rivalry on social media, makes a special request to Shawn Michaels

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley requested WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for her to be a special guest referee after she ignited a rivalry on Twitter between NXT stars Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

The Damage CTRL member posted on social media that she is scheduled to be on a flight tonight at 9:22 pm, and her before-connection plane will take off at 8:52 pm. She asked Twitter fans if she could catch the second plane in the given time span.

However, NXT star Cora Jade told Bayley that she might make it to her flight. The latter responded that if Jade failed to win the title in the upcoming NXT Women's Championship Tournament, The Role Model would personally fly on the developmental brand and give her a well-deserved beating.

The former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Jade were former tag team champions on the developmental brand before the latter betrayed her partner.

Hence, Perez supported Bayley and told her to book the flight and teach Cora Jade a lesson. In response to Roxanne Perez, Jade told her to shut up by referring to her as a "little rat."

The two women took shots at each other on Twitter until Bayley requested Shawn Michaels to announce an official match where she could be a guest referee or a trainer to the NXT stars.

"@ShawnMichaels I will be their trainer/special guest ref if you need. Swear to call it straight down da middle," she wrote.

Dakota Kai commented on her relationship with Shawn Michaels

Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL recently discussed her relationship with Shawn Michaels and how the latter constantly compared her to himself.

For numerous years, The Heartbreak Kid has collaborated closely with NXT performers. His role has only grown now that he is entirely in charge of the brand's creative direction.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Dakota Kai shared that everyone went to Shawn Michaels for assistance when she was in NXT.

"He's awesome. When I was in NXT, he was the guy we used to look for advice, and he had my back a lot, too. He always supported me, and he kind of compared me to him in terms of character, like a guy bumping around a crazy person. I think he saw me in him when he was younger. He's been a great support," she said.

The WWE Hall of Famer has done a fantastic job in NXT, especially considering how many great talents are rising through the ranks. It remains to be seen if Shawn Michaels will get Bayley on board to officiate a match between Jade and Perez.

