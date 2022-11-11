Saraya's announcement that she's cleared to compete once again has a lot of people, fans and wrestlers alike, feeling emotional.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, the former Paige officially revealed that she has been cleared to step back into the ring and will compete against Dr. Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear on November 19. This spawned an overwhelming amount of support on social media since the official announcement.

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega took to social media today to react to Saraya's announcement on AEW Dynamite last night that she's once again cleared to compete.

"Saraya *smiling face with tear emoji*," Zelina Vega said in a tweet.

Saraya texted Sasha Banks when she got the good news that she had been cleared to return to the ring

The Anti-Diva hasn't wrestled since December 2017, when she was accidentally injured by Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag team match.

On the latest episode of The Sessions by Renee Paquette, she revealed that Sasha Banks was one of the first people she texted when she got the great news that she had been cleared to return to the ring.

"She was one of the first people I text[ed] because all that stuff, that can mentally f*** someone up, to end someone’s career,” Saraya said. “I just said, ‘Hey sis, I just want to let you know, since I know this whole thing was tough on you mentally, but my doctor cleared me and told me my neck is 100% ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else, but I know this will make you feel good. I’m back, haha.’ She was like, ‘I’m so happy.’ She was over the moon and stuff like that. I said to her, ‘I don’t want you to feel bad anymore.'" [H/T: WrestleZone]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette listen now! What a surreal night it was last night! @Saraya announcing she’s 100% cleared for in ring competition! I sat down with Raya to talk about her comeback and her journey to getting healthy. One of the first people she told the good news to? @MercedesVarnado listen now! What a surreal night it was last night! @Saraya announcing she’s 100% cleared for in ring competition! I sat down with Raya to talk about her comeback and her journey to getting healthy. One of the first people she told the good news to? @MercedesVarnado ❤️⚡️ listen now! https://t.co/aO1k8QhcWm

Do you love seeing wrestlers from other companies supporting one another on social media? Will you be tuning into AEW Full Gear to see the former Paige return to the ring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

