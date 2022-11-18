WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair believes that her husband, Montez Ford, would perform really well if he joined Dancing With The Stars.

The Miz was on the show a few months ago but didn't win the competition. The EST of WWE and Street Profits member are two of the most athletic superstars in the company. They are both a part of the red brand and have achieved championship success during their careers, respectively.

Bianca Belair recently took to Twitter to share a photo of herself and Montez Ford, stating that the latter would "kill it" if he were to ever become a contestant in Dancing With The Stars.

"L.A. nights. Random thought: If Montez Ford was on Dancing with the Stars…. my man’s would kill it," wrote Belair.

Bianca Belair on whether she would be interested in starring in a movie with WWE Legends John Cena and The Rock

The Cenation Leader and The Great One are two of the most successful superstars to make the shift to Hollywood. They've had successful careers in pro wrestling and are currently working on big projects in the film industry. Both stars are a part of the DC Extended Universe, with John Cena as Peacemaker and The Rock as Black Adam.

During a recent interview with Metro, Bianca Belair stated that she would be open to sharing the screen with either star.

"I would love to! One day, it would be a dream come true if I was in a movie with The Rock or John Cena. They’re the ones that have the blueprint of transitioning and doing multiple things. That’d be a dream come true," she said.

Bianca Belair is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE today. She is a former Royal Rumble winner, SmackDown Women's Champion, and the current RAW Women's Champion. She has also headlined WrestleMania 37 Night One with Sasha Banks, making history.

