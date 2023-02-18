Current WWE Superstar reacts to fan saying only Vince McMahon has survived facing The Fiend

WWE RAW Superstar Mace responded to a fan claiming that Vince McMahon was given a free pass by Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt.

After a long absence, Mr. McMahon made his television return in the first episode of the WWE ThunderDome edition of SmackDown in 2020. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon welcomed fans to ThunderDome and touted the company's innovative offering as the next big thing in Sports Entertainment.

However, his promo was cut short by The Fiend, who appeared on SmackDown and approached Mr. McMahon. As Wyatt's music played, the most sinister character on the blue brand emerged.

McMahon didn't seem scared even though The Fiend was right before him. The Executive Chairman didn't even take a step back as he imitated Bray Wyatt's sideward movements.

A WWE fan apparently mentioned that The Fiend spared only Mr. McMahon, unlike other stars. To this, Maximum Male Model member Mace joked that he was lying under the ring during the segment.

"It wasn't me. I was laying under the ring," Mace wrote.

Vince McMahon's reported asking price for WWE

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Vince McMahon was selling the company to investors from the Middle East, which sparked outrage among fans. However, the reports were quickly debunked.

It was noted that the 77-year-old was reinstated as Executive Chairman in January to oversee the investigation of a potential sale.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Mr. McMahon wants to sell his wrestling empire for as much as $9 billion.

The report suggested that, although the asking price was 37% higher than WWE's market value of $6.5 billion, the company has already received a few offers. The promotion, however, has refused to comment on the situation.

