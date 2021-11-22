“I’m so sorry” - Current WWE Superstar reveals that Vince McMahon personally apologized for cutting their match

Vince McMahon personally apologized to Queen Zelina Vega.

Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Zelina Vega sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT to talk about all things WWE. When the subject came up of her match being cut at Madison Square Garden on the anniversary of 9/11, Vega revealed that Vince McMahon reached out personally to apologize.

"A lot of people were really upset, but I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided," Zelina Vega explained. "I was disappointed, but I also knew it wasn’t a personal thing. If you knew, and obviously a lot of the fans don’t know that the show goes in an order, the way that it went timewise, it got too close and they had to cut it. When it got cut, Vince called me and apologized because he wanted to make sure that I knew ‘listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything, it was literally just this [the time], I had to make that call and I’m so sorry.’ And people don’t know that side either."

"To have a boss to care enough to call you and go ‘look I’m sorry’, that’s important.”



Zelina Vega was incredibly grateful for the fan support and Vince McMahon's apology

While she got the apology from Vince McMahon, Zelina Vega made a point to say how much she appreciates her fans and the support she received on that day and many others throughout her pro wrestling career.

"I love and appreciate my fans so, so much," Zelina Vega continued. "I wish I could just squish their little faces. Because sometimes people can feel like they’re part of the machine and it’s no big deal and the fans probably don’t give a crap, but the outpouring of love I felt that day – and a bunch of other days too – is incredible. Without the fans we’d literally be nowhere. Just know it wasn’t something done personally to me. To have a boss to care enough to call you and go ‘look I’m sorry’, that’s important."

You can catch Zelina Vega in action later on tonight as part of Team RAW on the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

