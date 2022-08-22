Recently returned WWE Superstar sends message to AJ Lee

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently sent a message to former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee on Twitter.

Bayley made her TV return on last month's SummerSlam after over a year on the shelf. She is currently a part of the promotion's latest faction alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The trio will be taking on Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a six-woman-tag match at the upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle.

Before becoming a staple on the main roster, The Role Model was one of the flagbearers of NXT's Women's division and became the Women's Champion. During her first year on the developmental brand in 2013, AJ Lee defended her Divas Championship against Bayley on the July 11th episode of NXT that year.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently quote-tweeted a tweet about her facing Lee nine years ago, claiming to have "love at first match,":

"Hey @TheAJMendez remember when we had love at first match?" Bayley tweeted.

While AJ Lee would leave WWE in 2015, right before the "Women's Revolution," The Hugger would go on to win multiple championships.

Bayley's new WWE faction might be getting a new name

WWE's Women's division was stirred up when Bayley showed up on SummerSlam after being on the shelf with an injury for over a year. She brought with her IYO SKY and recently released Dakota Kai.

Although the trio has been on TV for 3 weeks now, the group hasn't been given an official name. That might change soon.

The company registered a trademark with the USPTO on August 16th for the name "DAMAGE CTRL" in the entertainment service category.

The idea of this being the name for the new faction comes from Bayley's recent tweet, where she wrote the phrase as the caption for a photo of the team.

"Control" was teased by the former RAW Tag Team Champion in an older tweet. However, the name being trademarked by the company makes it seem that "DAMAGE CTRL" will be the name of the faction going forward.

