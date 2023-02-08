Current WWE Superstar talks about facing "old friend" Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber

WWE star Johnny Gargano believes it is poetic justice that he gets to compete in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match against his old friend turned rival, Austin Theory.

Gargano and Theory worked side-by-side as members of The Way during their time together in NXT back in 2020. The United States Champion would eventually get called up to the main roster, where he became the youngest-ever Money in the Bank winner.

Meanwhile, Gargano closed out his miraculous run in NXT and left WWE after his contract expired to celebrate becoming a father. He returned to the company in August on an episode of Monday Night RAW. On that night, Gargano was confronted by Theory, who told his old faction leader that he was no longer the young student he knew.

In a bit of sweet revenge, Gargano now gets to challenge Theory for his United States Championship at Elimination Chamber later this month. Taking to Twitter, the former NXT Champion commented on the ironic nature of his first confrontation with Theory and the upcoming Chamber match, both being in Canada.

"There's something poetic about the fact that I returned to WWE in Canada and spoke about becoming the US Champion and was interrupted by an old friend..6 months later, I have my first chance at the United States Title.. in Canada.. and the Champion is that same old friend."

Check out the tweet below:

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



6 months later, I have my first chance at the United States Title.. in Canada.. and the Champion is that same old friend There's something poetic about the fact that I returned to WWE in Canada and spoke about becoming the US Champion and was interrupted by an old friend..6 months later, I have my first chance at the United States Title.. in Canada.. and the Champion is that same old friend There's something poetic about the fact that I returned to WWE in Canada and spoke about becoming the US Champion and was interrupted by an old friend.. 6 months later, I have my first chance at the United States Title.. in Canada.. and the Champion is that same old friend 👀 https://t.co/1mR5YCeyXV

At Elimination Chamber, the former NXT Champion will be joined by Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Seth Rollins in vying for Theory's US Title.

Austin Theory is reportedly locked in for a huge WrestleMania 39 matchup

It's not certain whether Austin Theory will be walking out of Elimination Chamber as United States Champion, but the youngster's WrestleMania 39 plans do seem to be locked in.

According to recent reports, Theory will be taking on John Cena at the Showcase of the Immortals. It is expected to be one of the featured matchups on whichever night it takes place.

Until his high-profile match at 'Mania, Austin Theory continues to parade around as the company's United States Champion. He recently appeared on Wheel of Fortune for WWE this week.

Theory will be up against an uphill battle when he takes on the top stars from the RAW brand on February 18. However, the young champion could also have to look behind his shoulders as Cena could return at the event to get their feud underway.

Do you think Austin Theory will be leaving Elimination Chamber as the US Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes