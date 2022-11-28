Current WWE Superstar wants to emulate Hollywood success of John Cena, The Rock, and Batista

Since leaving WWE as full-time performers, John Cena, The Rock, and Batista have all gone on to carve out impressive resumes in Hollywood and are now well-respected actors. One current superstar who is hoping to do the same is Titus O'Neil.

As the three former WWE Champions did, O'Neil has begun to dip his toes into the world of Hollywood whilst he remains under contract as a pro wrestler.

As a WWE employee for more than 13 years, Titus is seemingly ready to stretch his creative wings.

During a recent interview on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, the former WWE Tag Team Champion stated how stars like Cena show that there is a path for wrestlers to make it in Hollywood.

"My personal goal is to continue to be in films. I’m on my way. I have a couple of opportunities… hopefully Hollywood and doing some really cool stuff on television and working in that space. One of my best friends, Dave Bautista, obviously Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s doing well, John Cena’s doing well, so hopefully I get a chance to go out there and bust my a*s, break out my acting chops and do well in that space too." [H/T Post Wrestling]

As actors, all three men have had defining roles, from Batista as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to John Cena as Peacemaker in DC's The Suicide Squad. Lastly, The Rock recently ventured into the comic book world as the anti-hero Black Adam.

WWE Hall of Famer on if John Cena can ever return full-time

After recent reports emerged that the 16-time World Champion is keen to return to WWE next April at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, many have been pondering if Cena could ever perform as a full-time superstar

Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg explained why it is unlikely that John Cena will ever be a full-time wrestler again.

"He can’t come back forever, you know what I mean? He’s only going to come back for a certain amount of dates because he’s got other career opportunities. So that would be great, you could bring Cena back. You put him over, you put him up for the title, and he wins the title. Yeah? It’s not possible because he’s not gonna be there."

Cena's most recent match came at SummerSlam 2021 last August, as he lost to Roman Reigns in a classic match for the WWE Universal Championship.

