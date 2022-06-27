"After I beat Roman and ended his two year winning streak" - Current WWE Superstar calls out Roman Reigns

Seth "Freakin" Rollins isn't the only WWE Superstar who has Roman Reigns' number.

While The Tribal Chief would like fans to believe that he hasn't lost a singles match in WWE since losing to Baron Corbin in 2019, that would be a lie.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins continues to campaign as the only name in WWE right now who can dethrone The Head of the Table when a true contender for Reigns continues to sit on the sidelines.

Back in November of 2021, Xavier Woods defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SmackDown. While the match was won via disqualification, it doesn't lessen the fact that Woods has a significant singles win over Reigns right now that everyone is choosing to ignore.

When WWE asked on social media if people believed Seth "Freakin" Rollins was the answer to taking down Reigns, Woods couldn't help but reply. Once again, he reminded everyone of his victory over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, tweeting out:

"Footage from smackdown after I beat Roman and ended his two year winning streak," Xavier Woods said in a tweet with a GIF of Will Smith using the neuralyzer in Men in Black.

Roman Reigns will once again face Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

If you're a fan of the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, you're going to love SummerSlam as the two men will once again step into the ring to battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This match will be contested under Last Man Standing rules, so perhaps the match will have a much different feel than what we've seen from these two men in the past.

There is also the factor of the Money in the Bank briefcase looming over this match which adds a level of intrigue to the contest.

While both Kofi Kingston and Big E have had their chances in the spotlight, for some reason, WWE hasn't allowed Xavier Woods to have the same. With Reigns insisting that there's no one left to challenge him, it's a wonder why someone with a victory over him isn't given another opportunity to prove himself.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Xavier Woods get a title shot against Roman Reigns? Yes No 22 votes so far