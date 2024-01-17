Current WWE titleholder must not lose his championship at least until WrestleMania 40 next April, urges Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes a current World Champion will not drop his title at least until WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins captured the World Heavyweight Championship last May at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia after defeating AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament final. The Visionary has since successfully defended the title against several top superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor. Last Monday, he had another successful defense against The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recently suggested that Rollins should hold on to his World Heavyweight Championship at least until WrestleMania 40 in April.

"As far as Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins should be secure as far as holding on to his championship all the way through at least till 'Mania. Let's just say that," he said. [From 01:11:56 to 01:12:06]

Check out the entire video below:

Jinder Mahal wants to win the WWE Royal Rumble match after losing his match against Seth Rollins

Although he was close to ending Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign last Monday on RAW, Jinder Mahal came up short against The Visionary.

Nevertheless, The Modern Day Maharaja disclosed in a recent interview with WWE India that he believes he can win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match later this month.

"The way the year 2024 has been going, I feel like I can win it, but I'm trying my best to be in it. Let's make noise. Let's get the WWE Universe to tweet, get on social media, tag Triple H, let's tag WWE, let's make it happen. Let's either get myself or one of Indus Sher, Veer or Sanga, at least in the Royal Rumble, one of us. India needs to be represented in the Royal Rumble, so guys, let's make some noise. Let's make it happen," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Several top superstars have declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble this year? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here