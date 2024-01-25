"Cut bait" - EC3 believes two WWE wrestlers should not be a part of the roster (Exclusive) 

According to EC3, a duo of WWE stars should have parted ways with the company a long time ago.

The duo in question are Veer Mahaan and Sanga, collectively known as Indus Sher. While the two never won any titles, they have been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2018. Veer and Sanga recently appeared ringside as companions of Jinder Mahal when he had a match with Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 shared his thoughts about Indus Sher still being on the roster. According to him, they should not be in the company for this long.

"It's all about Jinder. The other guys, oh my god, they are still around? (...) They didn't have a good match in seven years and they have been wrestling five. It's absurd... just cut bait. Cut bait." [5:13 onwards]

EC3 has previously spoken about the chances of him returning to WWE

While EC3 has been a part of the WWE before, he apparently has no wish to return at this point.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, the veteran stated:

"I'm so thoroughly content with building what we're building right now. And I'm very on board. And I feel very much I could be a gear in the strongest machine possible. Or I can sink or swim being a catalyst to build something for the future. And so it's how much are they paying? No, what we're doing. I believe in what we're doing, I believe in WPC. They put me in a great position, not just champion, but sort of like, I don't know, I guess I'm a locker room leader and things like that. And being able to help cultivate the future intrigues me greatly, especially because I'm still in my prime, and I could beat everybody."

It remains to be seen what EC3 plans to do next in the coming months.

