Cynthia, the wife of WWE Legend Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, sadly passes away

Cynthia Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away.

She stayed by her husband's side until he died at the age of 72 in 2017. The legendary manager and broadcaster was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002 and later succumbed to medical complications.

Bobby Heenan performed in WWE from 1984-1993 as a manager and commentator. "The Brain" joined WCW for six years before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 17 to call the Gimmick Battle Royal. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Former WCW commentator Mike Tenay announced that Cynthia passed on social media today. Tenay worked alongside Bobby in WCW and is close with the Heenan family:

"Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son-in-law John, and grandkids Austin and Hannan. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable."

Heenan's career in wrestling spanned four decades and he is regarded as one of the most influential managers in the industry.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on Bobby Heenan being the greatest manager in the history of wrestling

Jim Ross stated on his Grillin JR podcast that Bobby wasn't just a great talent, he was a great family man. Jim claimed that Bobby Heenan was one of those guys that was always ready to go home because he loved being a father:

"Vince gave him a check for a $100,000 for his work and Bobby took it and bought a home in Florida... He knew that having a home, having a family unit, was hugely important. So Bobby was one of those guys who was always ready to go home because he loved the fact that he finally now had a solid foundation in his home life. Bobby loved that lifestyle. He loved being a father, he loved being able to provide," JR said. H/T to WrestleZone

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared some memories he had with Bobby and you can read that here. We at Sportskeeda offer our strength and condolences to the Heenan friends and family for their loss.

