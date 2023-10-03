D-Von Dudley opens up on being a mentor to 6-time WWE World Champion; recalls how inexperienced he was when he arrived 

D-Von Dudley is widely known for his run as one-half of the legendary tag team, The Dudley Boyz. However, he also had a singles run in WWE as Reverend D-Von, where he combined forces with Batista. The Hall of Famer recently discussed his initial experience working with The Animal.

WWE introduced the six-time World Champion as "Deacon" Batista on the main roster. He was briefly an enforcer for D-Von upon his debut on SmackDown. While the character didn't resonate with the fans, it allowed an inexperienced Batista to work and travel with a veteran.

In an interview with PWInsider Elite, D-Von Dudley mentioned how The Animal was inexperienced when he first joined the main roster.

"It was great working with him, it really was. I remember Dave telling me that he really didn't have that much knowledge in terms of working in the ring because, when he was in OVW — and again, this is coming from Dave — all they did was have him do run-ins and things like that. So he never really had full matches, and if he did have a match, it was like what they did with the Ultimate Warrior. He was in there for maybe two to three minutes, and that was it. So he never had a full match."

The Hall of Famer added that Batista was always willing to learn and improve as a performer during his early career.

"But it was great because we got to work together before the people got into the building. He would show up to the building and I would get into the ring with him," he added, "and we would go over stuff and things like that. He was very eager to learn, so that was the one thing that I was very happy with Dave [about]." (H/T WrestlingInc)

D-Von Dudley recently returned to the ring

The Dudley re-united at IMPACT 1000 tapings

D-Von Dudley was away from in-ring competition for nearly seven years until his recent return. He suffered a stroke and a back injury, forcing him to retire in December 2016.

Fortunately, he made a triumphant return at IMPACT 1000. He teamed up with his long-time partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, to secure a win over The Desi Hit Squad. While many believed it was a one-off appearance, D-Von mentioned that he could return for more matches in the future.

What did you think of Batista's initial run? Were you a fan of his work in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

