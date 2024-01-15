"Daddy is back," "Future Head of the Table" - Fans react to 36-year-old's upcoming return to WWE RAW

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting the return of a 36-year-old superstar tomorrow night on RAW.

Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, and the anticipation for the premium live event is off the charts. Rhea Ripley was the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble last year and went the distance. She eliminated Liv Morgan to win the match and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 to become champion.

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return from injury as the 30th entrant in last year's Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare eliminated Gunther to win the Rumble but came up short in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has not appeared on the red brand since his victory over The Miz on December 18, 2023. The Ring General took to Instagram to share a promotion graphic for his return on tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

Wrestling fans reacted to the post, and almost all were excited about the Intercontinental Champion's return tomorrow night. Some fans believe that Gunther could take Roman Reigns' spot as The Head of the Table, and you can check out the reactions in the image below.

Bill Apter claims Gunther has a "perfect match" waiting for him with WWE veteran

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Randy Orton is the perfect opponent to dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship.

The Imperium leader captured the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter said Randy Orton would be the perfect star to end Gunther's title reign.

Apter noted that the two stars are currently on different brands, but the promotion could easily fix that to make the dream match a reality.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

The Intercontinental Champion has proven his dominance since arriving on WWE's main roster. It will be fascinating to see if he decides to go after a major title in 2024 – that is if someone is able to dethrone him as Intercontinental Champion.

