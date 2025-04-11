Daffney episode "deeply affected" Dark Side of the Ring producer (Exclusive)

Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, will be the subject of a Dark Side of the Ring episode on May 20. Evan Husney, the co-creator of the VICE TV series, recently discussed the emotional toll the episode took on himself and other crew members.

In 2021, Daffney took her own life at the age of 46. The popular wrestler made her name in WCW between 1999 and 2001. She also had several spells with TNA from 2002 to 2011.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Husney revealed he cries every time he watches the episode:

"I know it hasn't aired yet, but the Daffney episode that's coming up shortly, that episode I've seen now probably 20 times because you've gotta watch these a lot when you're making them, so I've seen it maybe 20 times, and every single time I cry. Every single time I see that episode I am deeply affected by that episode and by the people in it, and just them sharing their stories." [9:28 – 9:57]

Evan Husney on Dark Side of the Ring's aim

In the same interview, Evan Husney acknowledged the mixed feedback he received after the controversial Plane Ride from Hell episode aired in 2021. Following that series, he wanted to regain the audience's trust in how Dark Side of the Ring tells wrestling stories.

Husney also stressed how the show's editors take their job seriously, particularly when interviewees reflect on loved ones who have passed away:

"There's been times when certain editors, you've gotta imagine the editors on our show, they live with these stories for so long for months at a time, and I know the affect it's taken on them, too, but they do develop deep connections to the stories that they edit and are always honored to be in that position to kind of be the almost representatives for the people and the families that are in the episodes to do them justice and things." [10:31 – 11:02]

The next Dark Side of the Ring episode will tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas.

The sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring airs every Tuesday on VICE TV. You can also check out new episodes of the Dark Side of the Ring Unheard podcast on the VICE TV YouTube channel every Wednesday.

