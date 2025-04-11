Reason why Dark Side of the Ring has not made Vince McMahon episode (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is no longer involved with WWE in any capacity after being accused of sexual misconduct. In an exclusive interview, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney addressed why the popular VICE TV series has not created an episode about the situation.

In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO after ex-WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him. The former WWE Chairman initially retired in 2022 after it emerged he paid $12 million to four women in hush money over 16 years. However, he briefly returned in 2023 to oversee the company's sale to Endeavor.

Husney told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that it is too early for Dark Side of the Ring to cover Vince McMahon's ongoing scandal:

"Honestly, my thought about it has always been, with any of these stories, is they're not done being told yet. They're still unfolding. We are in the midst of that story and we're not sure where it's gonna go from here, right? I mean, every few weeks, every few months there's something new about the lawsuit and what's happening with that." [22:59 – 23:21]

Watch the video above to hear Husney discuss several Dark Side of the Ring topics, including an upcoming episode that made him emotional.

Evan Husney is not ruling out a Vince McMahon episode

In September 2024, Netflix aired a docuseries about Vince McMahon's life and career in the wrestling business. The six-part special mostly revolved around WWE's controversies during McMahon's four decades in charge and how he handled the situations.

If Dark Side of the Ring centers an episode around the 79-year-old, Husney wants to make sure all the facts have been established:

"So, from the point of view of just a storyteller, whether it's a story we would cover or not, if you committed to doing that story right now, you may get nothing. You might not get any answers. You might not be able to tell anything because people are unable to talk or the information isn't there, and you might just get something very loose, and that could be perceived as exploiting or cashing in on what's happening now, so I sort of feel like those stories aren't done being told and we have to kinda be patient and see." [23:21 – 24:07]

The latest Dark Side of the Ring season began with Mick Foley's Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. Bill Jack Haynes, Daffney, and Muhammad Hassan will be among the future episode topics.

The sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring airs every Tuesday on VICE TV. You can also check out new episodes of the Dark Side of the Ring Unheard podcast on the VICE TV YouTube channel every Wednesday.

