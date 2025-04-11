Tony Atlas no-showed events due to foot fetish, Dark Side of the Ring producer says (Exclusive)

Tony Atlas has never had a problem with the world knowing about his foot fetish. In an exclusive interview, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney revealed details about an upcoming episode focusing on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Atlas was one of the biggest names in WWE in the 1980s. On April 15, the 70-year-old's career and life outside of wrestling will be the subject of a Dark Side of the Ring episode.

Husney told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he expected the episode to revolve around Atlas losing his house. However, the Dark Side of the Ring co-creator was surprised to find out that the legendary wrestler wanted to open up about his foot fetish. He even learned that Atlas' love of getting stepped on caused him to no-show events:

"He had worked his way almost from the top of the industry to the bottom in kinda quick succession, to the point of homelessness, so that was kind of what we had thought the story would be, but when Tony tells it in his own way it's like, no, his foot fetish, I don't even know what the proper terminology is, but that's something that is very important to him. So important to him, in fact, he's actually missed opportunities in the ring because he's no-showed events in order to be walked on and things like that." [From 13:23 to 14:02]

Check out the video below:

Watch the video above to hear Husney explain why Dark Side of the Ring has not produced an episode about Vince McMahon's recent controversies.

Why Tony Atlas enjoys getting stepped on

According to Evan Husney, Tony Atlas views his foot fetish as a "self-soothing practice" and something that is "very important" in his life.

Husney has always enjoyed working with Tony Atlas on Dark Side of the Ring projects and appreciates the wrestler's willingness to share details about his life:

"For him it's a very important, self-soothing practice, if you will, that is very core to his being, so it has to be in there, and the fact that he's so open and eager to share that side of him as well, too, but it's one of the many things that makes Tony Tony, you know." [From 14:02 to 14:27]

Husney also revealed which recent Dark Side of the Ring episode he thinks is among the best in the show's history.

The sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring Tony Atlas, airs every Tuesday on VICE TV. You can also check out new episodes of the Dark Side of the Ring Unheard podcast on the VICE TV YouTube channel every Wednesday.

