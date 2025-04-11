Mick Foley episode among the best in Dark Side of the Ring history, producer says (Exclusive)

Mick Foley's Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998 was recently the subject of a Dark Side of the Ring episode. Evan Husney, the VICE TV show's producer, believes the story is one of the best in the series' six-year history.

The Hell in a Cell bout began with The Undertaker throwing Foley through an announce desk from the top of the steel structure. Moments later, The Deadman sent his opponent through a cell panel into the ring with a Chokeslam. Foley sustained several injuries that day, including a concussion and a dislocated jaw.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Husney said he was proud of the Dark Side of the Ring team after the Foley episode:

"I think the Mick Foley Hell in a Cell episode I would put on a top, I don't know, 10 or more, maybe top five even, of episodes we've ever done. I think it just came out great and the team did a fantastic job with the re-enactments. Mick was so incredible, so yeah, I'm very proud of where we're at with the show." [2:41 – 3:06]

Watch the video above to hear Husney reveal why he has no immediate plans to create an episode about Vince McMahon's ongoing controversies.

Evan Husney reflects on Dark Side of the Ring's success

In 2019, the premiere episode of Dark Side of the Ring told the story of Miss Elizabeth and Randy Savage's relationship. The first season also featured tales about the Montreal Screwjob, Bruiser Brody's death, and the Von Erich family.

Six years after the first episode, Evan Husney is proud that he and fellow creator Jason Eisener have produced over 50 episodes of the popular series:

"It's hard to not first acknowledge that it's just wild being here in a sixth season of anything. Definitely something that myself and my business partner, Jason Eisener, who co-created the show with me, something we never thought we would be saying or we'd be here doing this show for this long. I remember when we did the pilot episode of Dark Side of the Ring way back in 2017, we thought to ourselves, 'Maybe this is it? Maybe we're just gonna have this really cool Bruiser Brody documentary that we'll have on our resumes, it'll never get seen but we'll show it to people and they'll think we did something really cool.'" [0:54 – 1:36]

Husney also addressed the backlash he received after the controversial Plane Ride from Hell episode aired in 2021.

The sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring airs every Tuesday on VICE TV. You can also check out new episodes of the Dark Side of the Ring Unheard podcast on the VICE TV YouTube channel every Wednesday.

