Dakota Kai comments after losing NXT Tag Team Championship less than a week after winning it

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez lost their NXT Women's tag team titles to Toxic Attraction this week, and Kai has now commented on the loss.

At the 2022 NXT Stand & Deliver event this WrestleMania weekend, while most champions retained their titles, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction lost to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Wendy Choo's distraction proved critical in the match, helping Kai and Gonzalez to win. Unfortunately for the new champions, they would have to defend their titles again, in less than a week during this week's NXT episode.

During the show, Kai and Gonzalez lost their titles back to Toxic Attraction thanks to a distraction from Mandy Rose. The NXT Women's Champion also stopped Choo from repeating what she had done at Stand & Deliver, by attacking her.

Kai took to Twitter to comment on the loss, referring to the last time that she and Gonzalez lost their titles. She mentioned that this time, at least, they had been able to hold on to the championships for longer than an hour.

They were the inaugural champions after William Regal presented them with the championships. The same night, however, they lost the titles in a match against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. On this occasion, their title reign lasted three days, as recognized by WWE.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez might not be done with Toxic Attraction quite yet

Kai and Gonzalez might have lost their tag team titles, but they are not willing to sit by and let it go. While Gonzalez's injured knee might cause her issues for some time, Kai was eager to go after Toxic Attraction.

Backstage, after losing her match, she was furious and was screaming threats at Mandy Rose, for causing their loss. She promised the leader of Toxic Attraction that she was not safe. Next week, a NXT Women's Championship Match has been announced between Kai and Rose.

Rose appeared unperturbed by Kai's threats as she answered with a GIF.

The feud between these superstars will continue next week, where Kai will look to unseat Rose as the NXT Women's Champion.

