Dakota Kai gets honest about WWE main roster talent appearing on NXT 2.0 

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai seems to be a fan of main roster talent showing up on NXT 2.0.

Kai has wrestled for WWE since 2015 and has been a staple of NXT. With the recent changes in the look and production of WWE's developmental brand, many up-and-coming superstars have made their debuts on NXT. Along with the arrival of new stars like Bron Breakker, the former black and gold brand has seen established stars making appearances lately, such as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles.

Speaking on The Overnight Crowd podcast, Dakota Kai highlighted the benefits of having experienced superstars like Ziggler and Styles arriving on NXT:

“I love to see the mix of superstars across three brands because it really does rate the value of 2.0 as well when we have Dolph coming in, AJ, and even Mandy coming back. It goes without saying that we’re learning a lot from these people that have had a lot of TV experience. They bring a lot with them and it definitely gets more eyes on the brand. It’s a win-win situation. I think it would be cool if some 2.0 talent made it to Raw or SmackDown or a pay-per-view, which would be dope.”

Dakota Kai wants new NXT 2.0 talent to perform in front of larger crowds

As somebody who has been in NXT for a while, Dakota Kai is experienced when it comes to working in huge arenas.

According to the former champion, wrestling in front of significant crowds will help new NXT 2.0 talent transition to WWE's main roster:

"With NXT before, we sort have had some experience of (bigger venues) with the road loops we used to do and even the TakeOvers, they were in front of a bigger crowd. It would be great for that to happen a lot more, especially for the newer people that have come through the ranks. They haven’t performed in front of a crowd that size before and it’s such an important thing, especially with Raw and SmackDown being in front of crowds that size every week, for them to get that experience and really soak it in. I’m excited for them to be able to experience that because it is very cool,” said Kai.

With the advent of NXT 2.0, many of the large crowd TakeOver events seem to be a thing of the past now. But with Dakota Kai's thoughts in mind, it could be beneficial for WWE's third brand to return to arenas sooner rather than later.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

