Dakota Kai provides a crucial injury update following Damage CTRL's betrayal of Bayley

Dakota Kai was absent at the wrong time, as the post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown saw three Damage CTRL stars turn against Bayley. In a recent Instagram post, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion provided a crucial update on her injury.

Back in May 2023, Dakota Kai tore her ACL during her match alongside Bayley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She and Bayley failed to win the Women's Tag Team Titles, and the same match also saw Morgan sustain a shoulder injury.

Dakota Kai, who has been seen on television wearing crutches and a knee brace, recently appeared on RAW without the brace for the first time. While she clarified that she just genuinely forgot her knee brace, she would go on to provide an update on Instagram, stating that it was comeback season and that she would be cleared soon.

"Comeback szn (Not cleared yet.. soon)," Dakota Kai shared.

What the future has in store for the Damage CTRL member remains to be seen.

What was Dakota Kai's reaction to the Damage CTRL segment on WWE SmackDown?

Everybody was waiting for Dakota Kai's reaction to the events that unfolded in the post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown.

If you missed it, then what essentially happened was that Bayley was spotted overhearing IYO SKY telling Asuka and Kairi Sane that she was "done." In the segment where Bayley had to decide who she would face at WrestleMania 40, Kai was absent.

The Role Model would ultimately confront IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane over how much they spoke against her behind her back, effectively turning babyface for the first time in four and a half years.

In response to Bayley splitting from Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai tweeted:

"Yo…. wtf is going on…"

The heartbreak emoji indicated that she was not in with IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in the betrayal. It was a highly viewed segment across social media and was praised by fans for the long-term nature of the story and the payoff.

Dakota had been spotted on various occasions being less than favorable to Bayley, which is when the tease of the latter's face turn began.

What do you think about Damage CTRL's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

