Dakota Kai’s former team mate reacts to WWE SmackDown betrayal

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai's former tag team partner recently sent a message to Bayley following the New Zealander's betrayal on SmackDown. The name in question is Tegan Nox.

On the March 1 edition of the blue brand, Bayley teamed up with Dakota Kai to face Kabuki Warriors. In the middle of the match, Kai jumped off the apron just as The Role Model tried to tag her in. The 35-year-old then turned against the Women's Grand Slam Champion and sided with Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY instead.

Dakota Kai's former tag team partner, Tegan Nox, sent a message to Bayley following the heartbreaking betrayal. The 29-year-old took to Instagram stories to share a post with videos showing various instances of Kai turning against her allies. Apart from her recent betrayal, the Kiwi superstar had previously turned against Nox and Raquel Rodriguez in NXT.

"@itsmebayley [Bayley] I feel yah, dude🥴," wrote Tegan Nox.

Dutch Mantell shares an interesting take on Dakota Kai's heel-turn

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on the angle featuring Bayley and Dakota Kai. The 74-year-old views this as an opportunity for babyfaces to help The Role Model against the heel faction.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former manager stated that the WWE Universe would be curious about who would support Bayley in overcoming the odds in the feud against her former stablemates.

The veteran further pointed out that the Stamford-based company can now add superstars to the mix of things and give them a huge push:

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans' minds operate differently from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about who is going to fill in that spot. Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling. Now they can pull somebody, somebody that needs the rub needs the push, stick them in there, it will surprise you," said Dutch Mantell.

Bayley is scheduled to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. We can expect interferences from the members of Damage CTRL to help the champion retain her title. It remains to be seen if The Role Model can find allies before the eventual showdown at The Show of Shows.

Who do you think will win the championship match at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section.

