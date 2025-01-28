  • home icon
Dakota Kai's real-life serious injury sees WWE star take multiple shots at her leaving fans shocked hours before RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 28, 2025 00:59 GMT
The stars were part of the big match (Credit: WWE.com)

Heading into the Royal Rumble, Dakota Kai suffered a serious injury that has left her unable to wrestle. She has been pulled from the road, and now, a star has taken multiple shots at her being unable to wrestle, leaving fans shocked, given the seriousness of the injury.

The star faced Pure Fusion Collective's Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in a match recently on RAW, while teaming with IYO SKY. During the match, Stark hit her with a Springboard missile dropkick. It has now been reported that thanks to a missile dropkick, Kai suffered a concussion and has been pulled off the road due to being in concussion protocol.

In a shocking move, though, hours before RAW, Shayna Baszler took multiple shots at Dakota Kai, mocking the Damage CTRL star. Baszler had sent out a tweet saying that none of Damage CTRL would be healthy enough to be champions. Fans were shocked at this, and one tweeted at her to let her know that her partner had hurt Kai. Baszler responded to this, saying she knew Stark had hurt Kai, but that didn't matter because she was right.

"Did I claim she wasn't? My point stands."

Another fan talked about how no one cared about Pure Fusion Collective and that Dakota Kai had charisma. She said that she had not known that charisma meant camping in medical.

"TIL charisma = camping in medical."

She was even told that she should not say anything if Dakota Kai came back and hit her with a real kick to the face. Baszler said that she never had in the past and that she didn't have to visit medical after that either.

"I never have. Never had to visit medical afterwards either, so my point stands."

Given that members of Pure Fusion Collective are heels, it appears that they are using the real-life incident to get heat.

