Dakota Kai sends one-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Dakota Kai recently shared a one-word message ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW in Houston, Texas. The Damage CTRL member betrayed Bayley last week on SmackDown.

The 35-year-old star suffered a torn ACL last May and recently returned to in-ring action. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was supposed to team with Bayley against Damage CTRL's The Kabuki Warriors on the March 1 edition of the blue brand. However, she refused to tag in against the Women's Tag Team Champions and betrayed The Role Model.

Kai and Bayley are set to battle in a singles match this Friday night. The Pride and The Final Testament have been rivals on SmackDown for the last few months. Karrion Kross recently claimed that Montez Ford has been carrying Angelo Dawkins on the main roster. Dawkins responded in an Instagram post and noted that he has been in WWE for ten consecutive years.

Dakota Kai took to Instagram to react to the video and responded with the word "consecutive" in all capital letters, as seen in the image below.

Kai leaves a humorous comment on Dawkins' post on Instagram.

WWE RAW star claims she is open to teaming with Dakota Kai

Shayna Baszler has revealed that she would be open to teaming up with Dakota Kai in WWE if the opportunity came to be.

The Queen of Spades is currently in a tag team with Zoey Stark. The unlikely duo are set to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Baszler and Kai are friends in real life, and the veteran disclosed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Money in the Bank 2023 that she would be willing to team up with the Damage CTRL member someday.

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, [then] yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She [Dakota Kai] can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted."

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see what transpires when Bayley and Kai square off this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

