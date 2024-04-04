Dakota Kai shows off new look ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Dakota Kai has revealed a new look ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL. The Damage CTRL member will be competing in a massive Six-Woman Tag Team Match this weekend in Philadelphia.

The veteran will be teaming up with Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors against Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi at The Show of Shows this weekend. The EST defeated Dakota Kai this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but Damage CTRL attacked after the match. However, Cargill and the former Trinity Fatu made the save to close the show.

Ahead of WrestleMania, Kai uploaded a short video on her Instagram story and revealed a new look. Her hair no longer features pink and you can check out the video on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Kai shares a video on her Instagram story with a new look.

Former WWE manager praises Dakota Kai following SmackDown

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell complimented both Jade Cargill and Dakota Kai after this week's edition of the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell stated that Cargill looked great this past Friday night. He also complimented Kai as a performer and noted that she could hold her own with the top female stars on the roster.

"Well, Jade Cargill looked great, she looked good, and Dakota [Kai]. I hadn't paid a lot of attention to Dakota Kai. That girl is really good, really good. She can hold her own with all of them, and Jade Cargill looked great. There were parts of the show that just put me to sleep. That's what maintenance shows do. They just remind you, hey this is what we got coming up, but we can't give all of it away here on this TV show. It was a good maintenance show, I guess, but I almost went to sleep in the middle of it," Dutch Mantell said. [From 01:55 to 03:12]

You can check out the video below:

Kai turned her back on Bayley on SmackDown a few weeks ago and aligned with Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see if The Role Model can dethrone IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

