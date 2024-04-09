Dakota Kai stands up for stablemate after WWE legend calls her out 

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai has fired back at a WWE legend for criticizing her stablemate following WrestleMania XL.

Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka competed against Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill in a six-woman tag team match during Night One of WrestleMania XL. Cargill was impressive in the match and pinned Kai after connecting with a slam. Mark Henry was very critical of Kairi Sane on Busted Open Radio for not respecting the tradition of the pro wrestling business.

Sane did not leave the ring while the baby faces made their grand entrance for the tag team match and Mark Henry was left irate at the lack of respect shown by one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I'm saying if I was a girl, and I was in that match, and I get my entrance, and I come in the ring and wipe my feet. I stand and step into the ring, and Kairi Sane's a** is still walking in the ring, I'm taking her head off. Give me the f***ing ring. Like, I'm the guy. She should have got out the f***ing ring. I was so mad. I got mad against just now," he said.

Dakota Kai took to social media to defend her Damage CTRL stablemate against Mark Henry's criticism. She noted she loves Kairi Sane and the Women's Tag Team Champion respects and loves the pro wrestling business.

"I love and respect Kairi Sane/Hojo and she loves and respects this business," she wrote.

Dakota Kai reveals why she betrayed Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai recently claimed Bayley was too controlling and the faction will be better off without her.

Damage CTRL had a rough WWE WrestleMania weekend. Not only were they defeated in the six-woman tag team match during Night One, Bayley captured the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY during Night Two. Speaking with 97.7 QLZ last month, Kai disclosed why she turned her back on The Role Model.

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has given both IYO and I a lot of opportunities. But, I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is a little bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," said Dakota Kai.

Iyo Sky cashed in her MITB contract to become champion at WWE SummerSlam 2023 and had an impressive title reign. It will be interesting to see how Damage CTRL responds to a disappointing WrestleMania weekend in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

