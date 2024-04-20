Damage CTRL issues a warning following chaotic main event on WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL has sent a message after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

In the main event of the show, Bayley put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Naomi in a highly anticipated matchup. However, the bout came to an abrupt end when Tiffany Stratton made a surprise appearance, launching a vicious attack on both competitors, bringing the show to a shocking close.

After the ending, Damage CTRL, who had been watching from the skybox appeared pleased with the chaotic conclusion, as their recent rivals Bayley and Naomi were both taken out. Meanwhile, The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane wasted no time in issuing a warning to Bianca Belair following their confrontation with her earlier during the show.

The Kabuki Warriors have been the Women's Tag Team Champions for over four months now and it seems that they may soon encounter their most formidable challengers yet. Jade Cargill, who has made a dominant start to her WWE career has forged a powerful partnership with Bianca Belair on Friday Night SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if they will set their sights on the Women's Tag Team Championship moving forward.

