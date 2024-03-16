Damage CTRL member accuses Bayley of jealousy toward current WWE Champion; sends a message to the entire Women's Division

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai sent a message to Bayley during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After being betrayed by Damage CTRL, Bayley is determined to seek revenge by defeating IYO SKY at Wrestlemania 40 and winning the WWE Women's Championship. However, before the highly anticipated showdown, she was scheduled to face another member of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai, during this week's iteration of the blue brand.

Dakota Kai delivered a scathing message to her former leader ahead of their bout. She accused Bayley of jealousy towards IYO SKY and feeling threatened by the recent addition of Asuka and Kairi Sane into the group. According to Dakota, Bayley's current struggles are solely her own doing. She vowed to dismantle Bayley and anyone who dared to show her sympathy. She ultimately sent a message to the entire Women's Division asserting that Damage CTRL runs the entire show.

The one-on-one match later in the show took a chaotic turn as it ended in disqualification. The rest of Damage CTRL stormed the ring, launching a vicious assault on The Role Model. Despite Naomi's valiant attempt to intervene and make the save, her efforts were in vain as the dominant group stood tall to close out the show.

