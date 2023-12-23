Damage CTRL member makes bold claim ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of Damage CTRL has made a bold claim ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Damage CTRL has become a very powerful faction as of late on the blue brand. Kairi Sane made her return to the company at Crown Jewel in November and helped Iyo Sky retain the WWE Women's Championship over Bianca Belair.

Asuka has also decided to join the faction and has reunited with Kairi Sane to reform The Kabuki Warriors tag team as well. Iyo Sky won the Money in the Bank contract on July 1 and cashed in at SummerSlam to become WWE Women's Champion. The Genius of the Sky has put together an impressive title reign so far and has relied on her stablemates to stay at the top of the division.

Dakota Kai took to Instagram today to make a bold claim ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. She instructed fans to watch the blue brand tonight and added that running the women's division is a difficult job:

"Catch us on SmakcDown tonight, 8 pm EST on Fox. Running the division is hard work," she wrote.

Kai makes a bold claim ahead of SmackDown.

Bill Apter believes Dakota Kai could become the leader of Damage CTRL

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that the promotion could be getting ready to have Dakota Kai become the leader of Damage CTRL.

Bayley has been the leader of the heel faction since they debuted at SummerSlam 2022. However, The Role Model seemingly had no idea that Asuka and Kairi Sane were going to join the group. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter noted that the commentary team was talking about the possibility of Bayley being ousted from the group, and the storyline could already be in motion:

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point." [From 42:38 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match earlier this year by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch. She then climbed over her stablemate to retrieve the briefcase suspended above the ring. While Bayley has seemingly smoothed matters over with her stablemates, there could still be some underlying tension within Damage CTRL.

Would you like to see Bayley turn babyface again? Do you think Dakota Kai could replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.