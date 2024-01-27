Damage CTRL member sends one-word message ahead of title match on WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL have established themselves as a very popular group on WWE SmackDown. Ahead of her match for the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight, the recently returned Kairi Sane sent out a message on social media.

The heel faction debuted on the main roster at SummerSlam 2022 following the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. Iyo Sky captured the WWE Women's Championship one year later at SummerSlam 2023 and is still the reigning champion. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) also recently joined the faction on SmackDown.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Kabuki Warriors tonight on the blue brand. Kairi Sane took to social media before the title match and shared a one-word message.

"Tonight.❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager praises Damage CTRL

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has been enjoying Damage CTRL's storyline on SmackDown as of late.

Bayley started as the leader of the faction but has taken a backseat following Iyo Sky's title win. The Role Model was also seemingly unaware that The Kabuki Warriors would be added to the group last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell claimed that the storyline surrounding Damage CTRL has a "good vibe" to it. He added that he is looking forward to seeing how it plays out with Bayley moving forward.

"Well, I think they've opened a lot of doors with that group. I do think she should either turn on them or they can turn on her, but sometimes, you've just got to wait and see what they do. It has got a good vibe around it right now, so they can do a lot of stuff. I do like (Bayley) not knowing the language and taking the Rosetta Stone." [51:23 - 52:00]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become Women's Tag Team Champions last month. It will be fascinating to see if The Kabuki Warriors can capture the titles later tonight on SmackDown.

Would you like to see Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane and Asuka win the titles tonight? Do you think Bayley will eventually be kicked out of the group? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.